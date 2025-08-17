Hity

tygodnia

Szpital nie dostał środków z KPO na onkologię.
Szpital nie dostał środków z KPO na onkologię.
3775
Akt oskarżenia przeciwko Sebastianowi M.
Akt oskarżenia przeciwko Sebastianowi M.
2213
Setki miliardów z UE spalone w Polsce na pozory innowacji
Setki miliardów z UE spalone w Polsce na pozory innowacji
1780
KPO: Pieniądze na szkolenie ... scen intymnych?
KPO: Pieniądze na szkolenie ... scen intymnych?
1609
Produkty w kebabie przeterminowane o 11 tygodni.....kara....1000 złotych
Produkty w kebabie przeterminowane o 11 tygodni.....kara....1000 złotych
1595

Powiązane tagi