GDPR meant nothing: chat control ends privacy for the EU
https://fightchatcontrol.eu/ The EU (still) wants to scan your private messages and photos The "Chat Control" proposal would mandate scanning of all private digital communications, including encrypted messages and photos. This threatens fundamental privacy rights and digital security [...]Kemo
A tu wprowadzają dużo gorsze prawo i cisza... nikt sie nieruszy?
