"

"You went from a freedom index of 98/100 in Canada to 16/100 in Russia. Political Rights get a whopping 5/40 and Civil Liberties 11/60. OMG good luck family,' said one.



Arend also claimed that his videos 'prove' that Russia has a free press - leading viewers to dare him to say a single negative thing about Vladimir Putin or the conflict in Ukraine in one of his videos.

"

No to Pokaż całość