Pokaż całość

No to szybka sprawdzajka:A clear majority (57.8%) of the estimated total output value of the EU's agricultural industry came from the 'big four' of France (€89.4 billion), Germany (€75.5 billion), Italy (€75.4 billion) and Spain (€67.5 billion). The next grouping of EU countries was the Netherlands (€41.2 billion), Poland (€37.8 billion), and Romania (€20.5 billion). Three-quarters (76.5%) of the estimated total value of EU's agricultural output in 2024 came from