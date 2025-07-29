Polska dosłownie spichlerzem Europy. Jesteśmy jednym z liderów produkcji rolnej
Nowe dane Eurostatu pokazują to jasno. Pod względem produkcji drobiu jesteśmy prawdziwym hegemonem UE. Jeśli chodzi o jabłka, jesteśmy w światowej czołówce. Minusem jest jednak ekologia.michal-fitz
Nic tylko się cieszyć, że tak się udało, bo zdrowa żywność w przystępnej cenie i zbilansowana dieta mocno wpływa na
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=Performance_of_the_agricultural_sector#:~:text=A%20clear%20majority%20(57.8%25),Spain%20(%E2%82%AC67.5%20billion).
A clear majority (57.8%) of the estimated total output value of the EU's agricultural industry came from the 'big four' of France (€89.4 billion), Germany (€75.5 billion), Italy (€75.4 billion) and Spain (€67.5 billion). The next grouping of EU countries was the Netherlands (€41.2 billion), Poland (€37.8 billion), and Romania (€20.5 billion). Three-quarters (76.5%) of the estimated total value of EU's agricultural output in 2024 came from
