Hity

tygodnia

Mężczyźni muszą pracować niemal 2 razy ciężej od kobiet, by dostać posiłek
2861
Polski gigant otworzy fabrykę w USA. W Polsce "nie uzyskał zgody"
2965
Joka z Kalibra 44 nie żyje
2639
Zrobił zdjęcie Portu z odległości 2km. Przesłucha go policja.
2363
Bank odmówił wypłaty pieniędzy
2298

