Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida forced to rely on each other more tkubanfs
Komentarze (128)
najlepsze
brak gameplayu to jest szczerze mowiac najwiekszy minust tego trailera
@Damianowski: W sensie, że wszystkie auta, nawet sportowe, bujają się na zakrętach jak łódki?
@Jednorenki_Bandyta: Lepsze to niż jakby były samochodzikami RC.
Ogólnie to fajnie jakby jeszcze zrobili system zniszczeń jak np. w BeamNG
Umiejscowienie fabuły gry na Florydzie (czyli tam gdzie RDR II) to z finansowego pkt dobry ruch. Można powielić mnóstwo grafik, modeli itd co daje oszczędności.
Mnie tam już przeszła chcica na tę grę ;)