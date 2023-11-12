Hity

tygodnia

Były policjant zabił trzynastolatkę. Prokuratura i policjanci go chronią.
Krystian "Doberman" Grygiel, który zabił dziewczynkę, chwali się bronią na insta
Policja z Kielc dała popis niekompetencji, arogancji, łamiąc przy tym prawa obyw
Studenci zrywają współpracę z firmą z powodu zniżki "tylko dla kobiet"
AFERA: Dr.Oetker was truje
