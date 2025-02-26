RPA: 1,5% populacji odpowiada za 61% wpływów z tytułu podatku dochodowego [ENG]
978,140 South Africans, or 1.5% of the population, pay 60.9% of all personal income tax, the governments biggest revenue generator. Even more concerning is that only 235,542 South Africans, or 0.4% of the population, pay 33% of all personal income tax.tytanos
