Gej z wyrokiem za molestowanie dzieci kupuje dziecko od surogatki
Yes, it's true: Brandon Keith Riley-Mitchell, a gay man convicted in 2016 of child s-x offenses (soliciting nudes from a 16-year-old student), legally obtained a baby boy via surrogacy with his husband. Pennsylvania bans s-x offenders from adopting but allows surrogacy pre-birth orders, bypassing rexxxxyyyy
typ namówił gówniare żeby wysłała nudesy normalnie g---t wirtualny (－‸ლ)
wiem że o tym nie wiecie prawiczki ale 16-ki normalnie się k----ą już