In the spirit of being neutral, I will not answer this question with particular brand recommendations, as I am working on my own brand for UK supermarkets. Rather, I will share some tips on how I pick my oil when I am at the supermarket.



1. Harvest dates: Unlike wine, olive oil gets worse with age. Look for bottles that clearly indicate a harvest date. The harvest date should ideally be within 10 months. Unfortunately, best by dates are not accurate alone, as the best by date is tracked as of when the oil was filled in the bottle, not when it was pressed.

2. Variety indicators: There's 1600 types of olives around the world, and each one will give you a different tasting oil. Look for the varieties that are being used to make your olive oil.

3. Non transparent containers: Oxygen, heat, and light are the three enemies of olive oil. Some bottles look fancier when they're clear glass, but the oil inside will probably have gone BAD due to light exposure. Unless you buy it in a box, do not buy clear glass. Tin is always preferred!



