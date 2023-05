Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) experience health inequalities related to STIs. Where gender and sexual orientation are known, GBMSM account for 45% of London residents diagnosed with a new STI (excluding chlamydia diagnoses reported via Chlamydia Testing Activity Dataset (CTAD) surveillance system). They represent 84% of those diagnosed with syphilis and 72% of those diagnosed with gonorrhoea. The number of new STIs diagnosed in GBMSM in Pokaż całość