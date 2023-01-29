Ja tylko czekam na tytuł artykułu:"AI ogłasza nowe niepodległe miasto/państwo 01".**01 (sometimes labelled Zero-One), also referred to by humans as the Machine City and the Synthient City, was the home and capital sovereignty of the Machines. 01 was located in the Middle East, close to Mesopotamia, the "cradle of human civilization", aka the Fertile Crescent.Wzięte z :