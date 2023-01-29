ChatGPT wszedł na wyższy level. Zdał egzamin na poziomie studiów podyplomowy

Profesor z Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania postanowił przekonać się, jak popularne ostatnimi czasy narzędzie – znane jako ChatGPT – poradzi sobie z egzaminem na poziomie studiów podyplomowych. Gdyby sztuczna inteligencja była człowiekiem, to za swoją pracę otrzymałaby ocenę B

