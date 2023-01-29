ChatGPT wszedł na wyższy level. Zdał egzamin na poziomie studiów podyplomowy
Profesor z Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania postanowił przekonać się, jak popularne ostatnimi czasy narzędzie – znane jako ChatGPT – poradzi sobie z egzaminem na poziomie studiów podyplomowych. Gdyby sztuczna inteligencja była człowiekiem, to za swoją pracę otrzymałaby ocenę Bmiszuking
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- 27
Komentarze (27)
najlepsze
"AI ogłasza nowe niepodległe miasto/państwo 01".*
*01 (sometimes labelled Zero-One), also referred to by humans as the Machine City and the Synthient City, was the home and capital sovereignty of the Machines. 01 was located in the Middle East, close to Mesopotamia, the "cradle of human civilization", aka the Fertile Crescent.
Wzięte z :
https://matrix.fandom.com/wiki/01