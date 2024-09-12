Tragic Accident on A1 in Poland: Sebastian M. Case

Sebastian M, a Polish national, is the central figure in a tragic car accident that occurred on the A1 highway near Łódź, Poland. In 2022, Sebastian M. driving a BMW at speeds exceeding 250 km/h (155 mph), crashed into the back of another vehicle. The collision caused the victims' car to smash into barriers and burst into flames, killing all three occupants — a family, including a child.

After the accident, Polish authorities issued a warrant for Sebastian M arrest. However, he fled the country, traveling through Germany and Turkey before eventually reaching the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Polish prosecution filed for his extradition nearly a year ago, but as of now, the UAE has not granted the request. Furthermore, it was reported that Sebastian obtained a "golden visa" in the UAE, which grants him residency status and complicates the extradition process​(

In October 2023, Majtczak was arrested in the UAE, thanks to cooperation between the Polish and Emirati police. Despite this, the UAE courts decided that Sebastian could remain free while awaiting trial, adding to the frustration and anger of the victims' families and the Polish public​(

Criticism has also been directed at the handling of the case. Polish prosecutors expressed frustration, claiming that a premature press conference by then-Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro may have alerted Sebastian M, enabling his escape​(