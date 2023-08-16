Debian kończy dziś 30 lat, wszystkiego najlepszego!
The Debian Project and Debian GNU/Linux distribution turn 30 years of existence since the late Ian Murdock first announced them back in 1993.Linux_Zamiast_Windows
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- 19
The Debian Project and Debian GNU/Linux distribution turn 30 years of existence since the late Ian Murdock first announced them back in 1993.Linux_Zamiast_Windows
Wykop.pl
Podróże
Gospodarka
Ukraina
Technologia
Motoryzacja
Sport
Rozrywka
Informacje
Ciekawostki
Komentarze (19)
najlepsze
tutaj jako nawiązanie, że linux a konkretnie debian nadaje się do pracy biurowej w korporacjach ;)
Ale nawet to pomijając