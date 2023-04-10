Przyzwoitej jakości esencja z trafień ruskich czołgów
The Javelin has become the best anti-tank system for fighting Russian tanks and armored vehicles. Let's see how the Javelin destroys Russian equipment and helps Ukrainians win on the battlefield.subnoise
https://youtu.be/fuWVvmoVgec?t=2
Albo czołgi i BMP wylatujące na minach. Javeliny też są, ale opis to manipulacja.
Nareszcie! (⌐ ͡■ ͜ʖ ͡■)
Już niedługo na kanałach Discovery.
