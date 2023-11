South Africa’s ‘Too White’ Farms May Lose EU, UK Access



South African farms deemed “too white” will no longer be able to export their produce to the UK and the EU, according to postings in the Government Gazette, the Johannesburg-based City Press newspaper reported.



Under the rules, farmers must meet specific Black economic empowerment targets to continuing obtaining export permits.



The guidelines will apply to agricultural businesses with a minimum annual turnover