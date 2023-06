pewnie podciągną to pod rasizm

In the 2008 report, adults of Māori and other Polynesian descent had a much higher rate of obesity than white New Zealanders. The rate for the Pacific peoples were nearly triple the white average, while Māori reported nearly double the white rate. As of 2017, 50% of Māori adults, 18% of Māori children, 69% of Polynesian adults, and 29% of Polynesian children are obese. In 2008, 65% Pokaż całość