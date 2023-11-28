Dane Rady Europy pokazują wysoki odsetek cudzoziemców w europejskich więzieniach
Dane Rady Europy pokazują wysoki odsetek cudzoziemców w europejskich więzieniach: 25% z 918 575 więźniów. 70% z nich jest spoza UE. W Europie Wschodniej odsetek niski, zwykle jednocyfrowy, a w Zachodniej wysoki.VoxClamantisInDeserto
Komentarze (23)
Pewnie nie można takich rzeczy tam mówić.
Zbawco Polski Donaldzie, masz chody w parlamencie, do dzieła, niech ten koszmar już się skończy!
"Many controversies on this topic stem from a confusion between the overarching category of foreigners with the specific
subcategory on immigrants. Foreigners are all those persons who do not have the citizenship of the country in which
they are incarcerated. Among them, there are some who have a legal status of permanent residence in that country.
These are the immigrants, characterised by the fact that
/s