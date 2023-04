Pokaż całość

The bug, which is tied to Windows Defender's Antimalware Service Executable process, has been known to produce high-CPU usage when running Firefox compared to Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Fortunately, the issue looks like it is resolved at long last."According to Microsoft, this will be deployed to all users as part of regular definition updates, which are packaged independently from OS updates," Yannis Juglaret, a Mozilla developer, wrote on