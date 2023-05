PK: VX8CG-8KC6V-PVPMD-GKPPH-GC7W8



The Windows XP product key is composed of 25 characters. The dashes store no information.

The product key is encoded in Base24 with an alphabet of "BCDFGHJKMPQRTVWXY2346789" in order

to avoid ambiguous characters (e.g. "I" and "1", "0" and "O").



To convert a 25-digit key to binary data, we need to:

1. Think of the key as of an array of bytes. Then convert the concatenated key VX8CG8KC6VPVPMDGKPPHGC7W8

into its Pokaż całość