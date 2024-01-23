Działania Trudeau dotyczące konwoju niezgodne z prawem
Wedle werdyktu kanadyjskiego sądu działania premiera Justina Trudeau względem konwoju protestujących kierowców w czasie koronawirusa nie były uzasadnione i naruszyły Kanadyjską Kartę Praw i Swobód77023
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- 20
Komentarze (20)
najlepsze
Od czasów Jezusa i jego uratowania przez żydów, na świecie wygrywa tylko dobro
A public inquiry in February last year found that the government acted appropriately when it invoked the Act.
But the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) and the Canadian Constitution Foundation applied for a judicial review, arguing the government’s use of the Emergencies Act breached the country’s charter of rights and freedoms.
The federal court’s decision is meant to give clarity to when future governments might
Zawiera treści 18+
Ta treść została oznaczona jako materiał kontrowersyjny lub dla dorosłych.