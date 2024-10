Pokaż całość

For first-time travelers, navigating an airport can be overwhelming. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you understand the process from arrival to boarding your flight:1. Before You Arrive at the AirportCheck Your Flight Status: Use the airline's website or app to verify your flight time and check for delays.Documents: Ensure you have a valid ID (passport for international flights), boarding pass (can be on your phone or printed), and any necessary travel documents (e.g., visa).Baggage: Review your airline’s baggage policy to know your limits for carry-on and checked bags. Pack accordingly.