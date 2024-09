Pokaż całość

Teleportation, as a concept, is the ability to instantly transport oneself (or objects) from one location to another without traversing the physical space in between. This power is often depicted in science fiction and fantasy as a quick, efficient way to travel, bypassing the constraints of time, distance, and obstacles.Key Aspects of Teleportation:Instantaneous Travel: The defining feature is the ability to appear at a new location in an instant. This might involve some kind of "portal" or "blink" effect where the person simply vanishes and reappears somewhere else.Range: The power can vary in range from short distances (a few feet away) to global or even interplanetary distances. Some fictional characters with teleportation can cross galaxies, while others are limited to line of sight.