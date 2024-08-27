Hity

tygodnia

Pokaż 18+

Doktor Szarpanki pobity przez imigrantów w Koszalinie
Doktor Szarpanki pobity przez imigrantów w Koszalinie
4411
Zdaniem prokuratury z W-wy BMW z A1 kierował Szymon M., nie Sebastian Majtczak
Zdaniem prokuratury z W-wy BMW z A1 kierował Szymon M., nie Sebastian Majtczak
3757
Kredyt na start 0% - Protest 31.08 o 14:00 pod Ministerstwem Rozwoju !
Kredyt na start 0% - Protest 31.08 o 14:00 pod Ministerstwem Rozwoju !
3647
"Kajdanki to normalna rzecz"..."Ty...bęcwale". Policyjne wariactwo w Tarnowie ni
"Kajdanki to normalna rzecz"..."Ty...bęcwale". Policyjne wariactwo w Tarnowie ni
3205
Kolejna duuuża firma szkaluje mężczyzn
Kolejna duuuża firma szkaluje mężczyzn
2411

Powiązane tagi