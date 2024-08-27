Norweski start-up zaopatrzy Ukrainę w systemy magazynowania energii
Norweski startup Morrow Batteries, który na początku sierpnia uruchomił swoją pierwszą fabrykę w Arendal, ogłosił zawarcie wstępnej umowy z Ukrainą na dostawę systemów magazynowania energii.Kolekcjoner_dusz
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- 10
- Odpowiedz
Komentarze (10)
najlepsze
Morrow Batteries start-up 😆
Nanotechnology, often referred to as "tiny tech," is the science, engineering, and application of materials and devices with structures on the nanometer scale, typically less than 100 nanometers. To put that into perspective, a nanometer is one-billionth of a meter, or about 80,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair. This field has rapidly evolved over the past few decades and holds incredible promise across various industries due to the unique properties that materials exhibit at such a small scale.
1. The Science Behind Nanotechnology
At the nanoscale, materials often behave differently than they do at larger scales due to quantum effects and a larger surface area to volume ratio. These effects can result in enhanced strength, chemical reactivity, conductivity, and optical properties. For instance, gold, which is normally a chemically inert metal, becomes highly reactive at the nanoscale, and can even appear red instead of its characteristic yellow due to the way nanoparticles interact with light.
2.
Gdzie my kwa zyjemy