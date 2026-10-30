Hity

tygodnia

Dzień 12 "poszukiwań" kierowcy Porsche
3606
19 milionerów w tylko jednym szpitalu, zarobki przekraczające 3 miliony rocznie
19 milionerów w tylko jednym szpitalu, zarobki przekraczające 3 miliony rocznie
2816
Tragedia podczas grzybobrania. Psy zagryzły mężczyznę, bliscy domagają się kary
Tragedia podczas grzybobrania. Psy zagryzły mężczyznę, bliscy domagają się kary
2752
Zmarł Patrick Stewart
Zmarł Patrick Stewart
2632
Polscy okuliści sprzeciwiają się przepisom ułatiającym operację zaćmy w Czechach
Polscy okuliści sprzeciwiają się przepisom ułatiającym operację zaćmy w Czechach
2463

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