Złośliwy kod w oficjalnej wtyczce Claude Code
Phorion has detected a backdoor in the official Claude Code for VS Code extension bundle on the Cursor Marketplace thatmvmxks
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Phorion has detected a backdoor in the official Claude Code for VS Code extension bundle on the Cursor Marketplace thatmvmxks
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@Kacu77: jest juz potwierdzone? Wczoraj to nie było pewne, Claude Code z ta wersją tez spadło
@mvmxks: po co robiłeś znalezisko, jak ktoś chce niech sam sobie wyszuka w google informacji
https://tsgn.eu/25/03/amodei-on-ai-writing-all-code/
zalosne typy xDD