Nie żyje Richard Levelord Gray, legendarny projektant poziomów z Duke Nukem 3D
Świat gier pożegnał jednego ze współtwórców szkoły level designu lat 90. Informację o śmierci Richarda Graya przekazałoPIAN--A_A--KTYWNA
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Świat gier pożegnał jednego ze współtwórców szkoły level designu lat 90. Informację o śmierci Richarda Graya przekazałoPIAN--A_A--KTYWNA
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Lunatic Fringe
...this level exploits the unusual architecture of the Build engine to create the illusion of a non-Euclidean, 720-degree circle. Walking a full 360 degrees around the circular fringe on this level does not return the player to the starting location but instead to a totally different location.
Designer(s)
Richard "Levelord" Gray
Richard ostatnie lata spedzil w Moskwie, mial tam żonę i dzieci.
Tu se dla odświeżenia wspomnień można popykać w przeglądarce.