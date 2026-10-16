Po iluśnastu latach mi się przypomniało jak to przeczytałem level co mi za młodości mózg zlasował i nawet znalazłem:

Lunatic Fringe

...this level exploits the unusual architecture of the Build engine to create the illusion of a non-Euclidean, 720-degree circle. Walking a full 360 degrees around the circular fringe on this level does not return the player to the starting location but instead to a totally different location.



Designer(s)

Richard "Levelord" Gray