Jak cwaniak i oszust używa portalu wykop.pl do niszczenia konkurencji
3735
Filmik pokazujący jak działa system kaucyjny w praktyce
3176
Zgłosił na policję, że od siedmiu lat znęca się nad nim żona
2652
20 lat stała przy taśmociągu. Po zawale usłyszała, że to była praca tymczasowa
2419
2834 punkty pomocy dla kobiet i 0 dla meżczyzn
2068

