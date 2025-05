[S1] You ever try to impress a girl by cooking?

[S2] Yeah. Burned the pasta, set off the alarm, and somehow locked myself in the bathroom. (laughs)

[S1] Romantic. Nothing says “I love you” like fire and panic. (laughs)

[S2] She still stayed for dinner though.

[S1] Really?

[S2] Yeah... we ordered pizza. I tipped big to look generous.