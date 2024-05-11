Ambasador Izraela poucza Polskę ws. jej poparcia dla członkostwa Palestyny w ONZ
Poland supporting Palestinian UN membership after 7.10 massacre is: 1. A dangerous precedent of rewarding the aggressor. 2. Continuing the 1988 Soviet-led anti-West decision of recognizing "Palestinian state". 3. Rewarding Iran & Hamas against US & Israel position. 4. Complete violation of UN chartorpblyskawica
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- 32
- Odpowiedz
Komentarze (32)
najlepsze
I czar holokaustu i antysemityzmu też przestał już działać. Bardzo dobrze.
W II RP też, zdaje się, największy problem był z Litwakami, czyli Żydami przesiedlonymi z byłego Imperium Rosyjskiego.