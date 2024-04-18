Hity

tygodnia

Rząd wykiwał Polaków. Deweloperzy pieją z zachwytu, bogacze zacierają ręce
4040
Z czego pani żyje? Wywiad z lewicową aktywistką klimatyczną
3622
Kredyt 0% pod ostrym ostrzałem. "Zniszczy życie tysiącom rodzin"
3039
Ekonomiści - program kredytu na start 0% wywoła dalszą bańkę cenową.
2908
Rząd nie ma 13 mld zł na zbrojeniówkę, ale ma 21 mld zł na kredyt 0%
2620

