Kanada kończy dostawę miliona sztuk amunicji dla Sił Zbrojnych Ukrainy
Kanada zakończy w najbliższych tygodniach dostawę około 5 tys. broni strzeleckiej i miliona sztuk amunicji z pakietu pomocy wojskowej ogłoszonego w kwietniu, poinformował w piątek Ukrinform.Kolekcjoner_dusz
7
Pełna lista dla Kanady z wiki:
Surface-to-air missile systems and missiles
1 NASAMS battery [to be delivered].
12 AIM-120 AMRAAMs (for NASAMS II) [March 2023].
Air-to-air missiles
43 AIM-9s [to be delivered].
Towed howitzers
4+ 155mm M777s [April 2022] (including an undisclosed amount of M982 Excalibur GPS-guided shells).
Tanks
8 Leopard 2A4s [March 2023].
Purchases by the German government from defence companies.
** Purchases by Ukraine.
Delivered: (as of May 2023).
Surface-To-Air Missile (SAM) Systems (2 Systems And 1 Battery)
2 IRIS-T SLM Systems* (Three Launchers Per System) [October 2022 and April 2023].
1 Patriot Battery [April 2023].
Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft Guns (34)
34 Gepards* [Training started in June 2022. Delivered from July to September 2022 (30), February 2023 (2) and March 2023 (2)].
Multiple