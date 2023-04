Dr Wolf, well known for her acclaimed third-wave feminist book The Beauty Myth, posted a wide-range of unfounded theories about vaccines.

One tweet claimed that vaccines were a "software platform that can receive uploads".

She also compared Dr Anthony Fauci, the top Covid adviser in the US, to Satan to her more than 140,000 followers.

Most recently, she tweeted that the urine and faeces of people who had received the jab needed