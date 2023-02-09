Świetny wywiad gen. Andrzejczaka dla amerykańskiej TV [EN]
Polish Chief of Defense, General Rajmund T. Andrzejczak, joins Morning Joe to discuss how Poland is helping to lead efforts for Ukraine.Seduxisti
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- #
- 9
Polish Chief of Defense, General Rajmund T. Andrzejczak, joins Morning Joe to discuss how Poland is helping to lead efforts for Ukraine.Seduxisti
Wykop.pl
Komentarze (9)
najlepsze
- Absolute perferct, perfect prononciation"
Wzorowo, dobry chłop z tego Andrzejczaka ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)