Western drugmakers including Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O), AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) and Merck & Co (MRK.N) are estimated to have brought in about $100 billion in revenue from COVID vaccines and treatments in 2022.